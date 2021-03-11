Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.04. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of DGX traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,691. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

