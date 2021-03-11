Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $39.56 on Monday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

