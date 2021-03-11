Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

