Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Huntsman has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.
HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
