Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%.
NYSE BATL opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Battalion Oil has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $205.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.
About Battalion Oil
