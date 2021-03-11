National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from National Tyre & Wheel’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider (John) Peter Ludemann 170,000 shares of National Tyre & Wheel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th.

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company offers its products for cars, buses, trucks, commercial vans, agricultural vehicles, 4WD's, SUV's, turf and off the road equipment, industrial vehicles, and caravans and trailers.

