Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

