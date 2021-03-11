Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43.
In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
