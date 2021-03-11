Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

