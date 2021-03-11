Graphic Packaging Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

