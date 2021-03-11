Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.