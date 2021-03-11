Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 5.1%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.43. 717,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 562,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

