NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 5,615,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,367,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NOV by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NOV by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NOV by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,087 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

