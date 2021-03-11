Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Up 5.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.29 and last traded at $144.19. Approximately 430,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 485.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

