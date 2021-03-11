Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Up 5.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.29 and last traded at $144.19. Approximately 430,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 485.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.