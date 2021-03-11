Capital One Financial Corp Sells 215 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

ABBV stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 198,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.