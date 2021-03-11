Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,395. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

