Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $21.14 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of TELUS worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 34,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,114. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

