Majedie Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.27. 43,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

