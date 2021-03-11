Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of CDK Global worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

