SYNC Network Trading 157.7% Higher Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and $355,873.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 157.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.01 or 0.00410861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.09 or 0.05772857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 131,625,426 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,288,927 tokens. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

SYNC Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.