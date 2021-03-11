Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Update

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 557.9% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVSP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 325,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,419. Environmental Service Professionals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Environmental Service Professionals alerts:

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.