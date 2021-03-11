Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Shares of LUMO opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

