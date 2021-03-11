Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 9.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 10,743,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 17,726,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $3,785,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

