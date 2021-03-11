Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Trading Up 9.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 537,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,586,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

In other Fuel Tech news, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,641 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

