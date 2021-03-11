BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Up 9.2%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.41. 199,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 370,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

In other BioSig Technologies news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $311,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at $971,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

