BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Up 9.2%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.41. 199,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 370,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.
In other BioSig Technologies news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $311,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at $971,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.
About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.
