Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Up 9.3%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.64 and last traded at $152.29. Approximately 345,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 753,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 229,093 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,396,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.