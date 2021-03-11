comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Up 8.9%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. 1,811,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,031,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCOR. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

