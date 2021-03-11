Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,863 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,774. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

