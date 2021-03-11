Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 20,176 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 20.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.47% of Fiserv worth $356,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.03. 112,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

