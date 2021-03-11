American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.46. 101,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

