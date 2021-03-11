Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $389.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,485. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.20.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

