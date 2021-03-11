Herbert Eilberg Sells 8,000 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UE opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

