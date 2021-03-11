Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $118,560.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

