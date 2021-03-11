Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of -24.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

