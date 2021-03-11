Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of -24.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Shares of APTS stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
