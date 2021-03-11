Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.
In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
