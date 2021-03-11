Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

