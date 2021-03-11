BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BGIO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.