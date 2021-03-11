BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BGIO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.42.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
