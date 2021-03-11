BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $62.16.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

