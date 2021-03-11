BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $62.16.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.