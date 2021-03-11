Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XM stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $57.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

