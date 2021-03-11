Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XM stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $57.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

