ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

