Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Releases Earnings Results

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

