Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,042,648. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,514. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.52 and its 200-day moving average is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.