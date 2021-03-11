Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 5.6%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $366.04 and last traded at $364.11. 235,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 193,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

