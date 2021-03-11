Maryland Capital Management Buys 4,608 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 659,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

