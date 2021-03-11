Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,407. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

