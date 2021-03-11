Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $39.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,063.97. 40,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,008.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,745.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.