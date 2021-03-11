Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.55 Million

Analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report $805.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.40 million to $808.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $781.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

ENS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

