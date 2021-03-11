CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $211,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CorVel stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.