Insider Selling: New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,043,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,590,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

GBR stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 93,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,187. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

