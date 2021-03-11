American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 1,470 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $105.59.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $20,712,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.