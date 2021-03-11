Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $6.74 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 787,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,678. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.