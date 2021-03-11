Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,294. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

